Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational Politics

Actions

Where will the Republican National Convention go? Here's a list of possible cities

Trump said he could no longer speak in Charlotte, North Carolina.
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chuck Burton/AP
People walk past a group of Trump and RNC supporters outside city hall during a public forum before the Charlotte City Council votes whether to host the 2020 Republican National Convention at a meeting in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Where will the Republican National Convention go? Here's a list of possible cities
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jun 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-03 12:37:05-04

President Donald Trump has officially decided he will not accept the Republican nomination in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The president's decision, announced in a late night tweet, is the result of Trump wanting to host a more traditional convention, while Gov. Roy Cooper worried about COVID-19 concerns.

Gov. Cooper said in response "protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority."

Where could the convention go?

A number of US cities have been floated as possible alternatives, and it is likely republicans will chose a state run by a republican governor.

Nashville, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Jacksonville are possible cities. Arizona and Georgia are also being privately mentioned.

Republican officials confirmed Nashville, Tennessee will be toured later this week.

The convention is scheduled for August 24-27.

Could Charlotte still have some role?

The Republican National Convention and the City of Charlotte have a contract in place to host the event. As a result, a portion of the convention may still take place there, although it remains unclear.

Charlotte officials tweeted out there concern late Tuesday:

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The pros and cons of homeschooling

Rebound

Free webinar on the pros and cons of homeschooling

We will break down the pros and cons of homeschooling in a free, live streaming REBOUND: Arizona webinar; June 3, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM. CLICK to RSVP or submit questions.