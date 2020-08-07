Kanye West is still running for president, here's where he will appear on the ballot

Kanye West had been a supporter of President Donald Trump. Then on July 4, the rapper announced he was running for president.

He has filed to appear on several ballots, some successfully and others not.

At this time, voters in Colorado , Oklahoma and Vermont will see West’s name on the presidential ballot. In Missouri, West Virginia, Arkansas, Ohio and Wisconsin, the rapper has made the ballot but the signatures he submitted have not been verified and a few of those states are actively questioning the validity of the signatures. There is also a debate if he met the deadline in Wisconsin.

While he successfully met the deadline in New Jersey, West withdrew his petition to be on the ballot over questions about the required signatures.

West missed the deadline and will not appear on the ballot in New York, Kansas, Maine, South Carolina, Texas, Michigan and Florida.

West has listed Wyoming spiritual coach Michelle Tidball as his vice presidential candidate on his filings.