WeWillDecide.com: Website tracks every bill before Congress and how every lawmaker voted

If there’s one thing that can be taken away from the 2020 election cycle, it’s that every vote counts and that the more informed a voter is, the more likely they are to vote.

A few years ago, health care worker Kelly Riordan says she wasn’t one of those voters.

“A couple of elections ago I decided, wow, I'm not using my right to vote,” Riordan said. “So many have given so much so that I have this right, and it's not cool for me to not vote. I need to vote.”

Riordan decided to become a more responsible voter and started trying to research politicians and bills, but she couldn’t find what she was looking for.

So she and a friend launched WeWillDecide.com — a website that tracks all the bills and laws that have been voted on, past and pending.

“The biggest feature of the site is being able to vote alongside your representatives your senators voting on all the same bills that they vote on, and then getting a calculated percentage of agreement between yourself and not only your representatives but every single Congressman,” Riordan said.

Visitors to the site can also learn about bills that Congressional members have proposed and how often they vote. The site’s search engine can also find a specific representative’s voting history or topics like guns, abortion and COVID-19.

Riordan learned some things along the way that she found surprising.

“I call them fluffy votes, they’re feel-good votes,” she said. “National Cut Flower Day, National Cowboy Day, National Bison Day…does that need to go to the floor?”

She also learned that there are some votes not recorded, like voice votes and unanimous votes.

WeWillDecide.com is free to join. In an attempt to stay neutral, the site has no ads. Beginning on Feb. 15, the site will impose a small monthly fee that users can waive if they refer another person to sign up.

