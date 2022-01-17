Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver remarks commemorating Martin Luther King Day

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will deliver remarks from the White House to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Harris, the first person of color to hold the office of Vice President, honored King earlier Monday morning in a tweet.

"Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a prophet who saw the present exactly as it was. He also saw a better, fairer, more equitable future in which freedom would ring from 'every state and every city' of our nation. Dr. King worked every day to realize that dream. And so must we," Harris tweeted.

Harris will deliver remarks from the White House at 11:15 a.m. ET. Her speech will be simulcasted to a celebration at King's former congregation in Atlanta, Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Following her remarks on Monday, Harris and the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, will attend a community service event in the D.C. area.

Harris and President Joe Biden visited King's tomb in Atlanta last week. The pair laid wreaths at his grave before they delivered remarks about voting rights.

In a proclamation issued by the White House last week, Biden again tied King's legacy with his administration's push to expand voting rights.

"Living up to his legacy, and what Dr. King believed our Nation could become requires more than just reflection — it requires action," it read. "We must protect the hard-fought gains he helped achieve and continue his unfinished struggle."