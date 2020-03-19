Tulsi Gabbard suspends her presidential campaign, endorses Joe Biden

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) announced Thursday that she is suspending her presidential campaign. Gabbard also endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.
Gabbard made the announcement in a video published to Twitter.
In her announcement, Gabbard called for unity among all Americans as the country fights what she called a "common enemy" — the coronavirus.
Gabbard had picked up just two delegates throughout the primary process.
Important announcement.
From Oahu, Hawaiʻi. #StandWithTulsi pic.twitter.com/XcHshtgVYA
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 19, 2020
Gabbard's announcement makes the race for the Democratic presidential nomination a two-person race between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont).