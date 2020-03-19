Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational Politics

Actions

Tulsi Gabbard suspends her presidential campaign, endorses Joe Biden

Posted: 7:56 AM, Mar 19, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-19 11:15:21-04
items.[0].image.alt
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 01: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) listens to testimony from Thae Yong-ho, former chief of mission at the North Korean embassy in the United Kingdom, during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, November 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Yong-ho defected from North Korea in 2016. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Tulsi Gabbard suspends her presidential campaign

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) announced Thursday that she is suspending her presidential campaign. Gabbard also endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

Gabbard made the announcement in a video published to Twitter.

In her announcement, Gabbard called for unity among all Americans as the country fights what she called a "common enemy" — the coronavirus.

Gabbard had picked up just two delegates throughout the primary process.

Gabbard's announcement makes the race for the Democratic presidential nomination a two-person race between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont).

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 EVENING NEWS AT 5, 6, AND 10

KGUN 9 EVENING NEWS

Pat Parris, Valerie Cavazos, Cuyler Diggs, and Jason Barr bring you the latest news and information weeknights at 5, 6, and 10.