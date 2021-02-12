Trump's legal team to open defense argument in impeachment trial Friday

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team will open defense arguments in Trump’s second impeachment trial Friday, a day after Democrats concluded back-to-back days of methodical presentations aimed at arguing for his conviction.

While Trump’s lawyers will face an uphill battle in matching the evidence presented by Democrats on Wednesday and Thursday, their performance won’t likely affect the outcome of the trial. As Trump remains extremely popular in the Republican party, the Senate will likely fall well short of reaching the two-thirds needed to convict Trump when the final tally is taken early next week.

For the past two days, House impeachment managers have used Trump’s own speeches and tweets to tie him to the violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. They say Trump began planting the seeds of baseless claims of voter fraud in early 2020 which he helped sprout when it became clear he had been defeated by Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, Democrats said that Trump continued to peddle conspiracy theories about voter fraud even as his legal avenues for challenging the results ran out. They said that after he was unable to personally pressure several state election officials to personally overturn the results, he saw Jan. 6 as a last-ditch effort to remain in power.

“President Donald J. Trump ran out of non-violent options to remain in power,” impeachment manager Ted Lieu said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s testimony also featured disturbing, never-before-seen footage of the riots, some of which showed violent Trump supporters mere feet away from lawmakers who scrambled to get out of the way.

On Thursday, Democrats argued that political violence could escalate should Trump be acquitted. They argued that should Trump be permitted to seek higher office in the future, he could orchestrate a similar incident in the future.

"Is there any political leader in this room who believes that if he is ever allowed by the Senate get back into the Oval Office, Donald Trump would stop inciting violence to get his way?” lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin asked Thursday. “Would you bet the lives of more police officers on that?"

Friday will mark the second appearance by Trump’s legal team during the current impeachment proceedings. On Tuesday, the team argued that the trial was unconstitutional on the basis that Trump is no longer in office. While the vast majority of Senate Republicans voted to throw out the trial in line with Trump, the performance of the lawyers was criticized by some in the party.

"President Trump's team were disorganized. They did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand. And when they talked about it, they kind of glided over, almost as if they were embarrassed," Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana said Tuesday according to NPR.

Trump himself was reportedly not happy with their performance. Several media outlets report that he was “furious” following their presentation.

Trump’s current legal team has only been in place for about two weeks. Several members of the Trump team resigned just weeks before the trial after Trump reportedly pushed them to focus their defense on the fact that he was the true winner of the 2020 presidential election.

