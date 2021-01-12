Trump touts immigration policies in Texas speech, says '25th Amendment is of no risk to me'

ALAMO, Texas — The deadly riots at the Capitol last week overshadowed President Donald Trump's trip to south Texas Tuesday. The scheduled trip included touring the 450th mile of border wall, and Trump warning the incoming administration of reversing course on immigration policies.

“The 25th Amendment is of no risk to me, but will come back to haunt the Biden administration," Trump said off the top of his comments in Texas at the border wall. He was referencing efforts underway to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

He continued by saying it is time for the nation to come together, "time for the nation to heal and time for peace and calm. We are a nation of law and a nation of order."

The trip to Texas had been planned as an attempt to solidify his legacy with eight days remaining in his term. Alamo is a city in the Rio Grande Valley near the U.S.-Mexican border, and the site of the 450th mile of the border wall his administration is building.

In addition to the 450 miles of border wall built during the Trump administration, the president announced Tuesday another 300 miles of wall are under construction or pre-construction.

"We inherited a lawless border," Trump told the audience in Alamo as he walked through immigration policies his administration has enacted. "We fixed it and secured it."

Trump had words of caution for the incoming President-elect Joe Biden and his administration, warning if his immigration policies "are reversed, it would trigger a wave of immigration."

"To terminate these policies is to knowingly put this country in great danger," the president said. Without citing any evidence, the president implied there were caravans of migrants waiting for the new administration to cross the border into the U.S., calling them a "gravy train."

Before he left Washington, D.C., the president made headlines with comments he made to reporters about the riots and a potential second impeachment he faces, saying the efforts were causing tremendous anger.

Trump appeared to have no regrets about his speech to supporters on January 6, just moments before the crowd marched to the Capitol and stormed the building as Congress was inside. Five people died as a result of the violent riots, including a Capitol Police officer, and dozens were injured.

