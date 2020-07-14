Trump to hold press conference in Rose Garden Tuesday afternoon

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump is expected to hold a press conference in the Rose Garden at about 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The topic of the briefing has not yet been announced, but CNN and Fox News report that Trump will address China, which he has been critical of since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The briefing also comes shortly after the announcement that the administration would rescind a rule that would have required international college students to take classes in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presser also comes at a time when the country’s educational system is grappling with how students of all ages can safely return to their classrooms this fall. The White House is pushing for schools to reopen with in-person instruction as opposed to online learning.

Meanwhile, the United States remains the world leader in COVID-19 cases, nearing 3.4 million as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

