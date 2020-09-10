Trump holds presser as he faces backlash over comments in Woodward interview

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump is expected to hold a press conference at the White House on Thursday.

A tweet from the president said the presser will start at about 3:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the press conference below:

The event comes after an active morning on Twitter, during which Trump talked about a variety of things, including Kim Jong Un’s “good health” and his interview with Bob Woodward.

Responding to audio clips of Woodward’s interview, in which Trump admitted to downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, the president said his statements were “good” and “proper.”

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 death toll is nearing 200,000 and Congress remains at a standstill regarding a fifth coronavirus rescue package.

Thursday, Senate Democrats scuttled a scaled-back GOP package, saying the measure shortchanges too many pressing needs caused by the pandemic. The vote for the bill was 52-47, showcasing the partisan divide leading up to the general election.

It’s likely lawmakers won’t settle on a deal before Election Day, The Associated Press reports.

