Trump to address supporters at Washington rally as local officials brace for potential unrest

President Donald Trump is expected to address supporters who are rallying in Washington on Wednesday as his allies ready for one final attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election — an attempt that will more than likely fail.

Trump is scheduled to address supporters at 11 a.m. ET at a “Save America” rally in D.C. that’s expected to draw supporters from across the country.

Trump’s speech will take place just hours before Congress opens a joint session to tally the results of the Electoral College vote.

While some Republicans have promised to raise objections to the vote, and Trump has pressured Vice President Mike Pence to “reject” the results in his role as the session’s presider, legal experts agree that there’s little to no chance that the session will change the outcome of the election.

Trump’s speech will also take place hours after his supporters clashed with police in Washington on Tuesday evening. Video from the scene showed officers spraying Trump supporters with a chemical agent.

In the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s rally, officials in Washington have taken steps to curb any potential violence relating to the event.

Time reports that more than 300 D.C. National Guard troops have taken positions near the capitol building, though Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked they not be armed in an effort to avoid the escalation of confrontation.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Members of the DC National Guard provide traffic control at an intersection near a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Some businesses in Washington have also boarded windows with plywood with the expectation that Wednesday’s rally could grow violent.

In December, four people were stabbed at a “Million MAGA March” in support of Trump. The rally also resulted in 33 arrests and injuries to eight police officers.