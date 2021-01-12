Trump: impeachment effort causing 'tremendous anger', Wednesday speech was 'totally appropriate'

WASHINGTON — In his first comments to reporters in several days, President Donald Trump said the impeachment effort underway in Congress is causing “tremendous anger," and that he wants "no violence." Later, the president reportedly said he has no regrets about his speech last Wednesday to supporters before they stormed the Capitol.

Trump spoke with reporters briefly as he was leaving the White House Tuesday morning to board Marine One on the South Lawn, on his way to an event in Texas later in the day.

The House of Representatives is preparing to vote on Articles of Impeachment soon, accusing the president of "incitement of insurrection", which would be the first time a sitting president has been impeached twice. This impeachment effort is in response to the president's comments, tweets and actions ahead of a violent riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6; five people died and dozens were injured in the siege.

Trump told reporters Tuesday at the White House he thought this current impeachment is a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics,” he also called the effort “absolutely ridiculous,” according to reporters in the White House press pool.

He repeatedly called the investigation and accusations from his first impeachment in late 2019 a “witch hunt.”

“I think it’s causing tremendous anger,” Trump continued Tuesday, referring to the latest effort.

Trump continued, "I think it's causing tremendous danger to this country...I want no violence."

A short time later, while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Trump spoke about his speech to supporters at a "Save America" rally moments before they marched to the Capitol and violently stormed inside; climbing walls, breaking windows, assaulting officers, and causing fear.

"It's been analyzed and people thought what I said was totally appropriate," the president said, according to FOX News reporter John Roberts and others who were there.

Trump is heading to Texas to see sections of newly-constructed border wall. He is expected to give a speech touting his efforts in constructing the wall between the United States and Mexico.