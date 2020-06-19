Menu

Trump says his administration will renew efforts to end DACA following Supreme Court decision

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Washington.
Posted at 6:40 AM, Jun 19, 2020
President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning that he plans to re-submit a plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which offers more than 500,000 young immigrants the chance to remain in the U.S.

The Supreme Court ruled against Trump's 2017 efforts to end the program in a landmark decision on Thursday. However, the court's ruling left the door open for Trump or a future administration to end the program should they take the proper steps.

Trump said Friday that his administration plans to renew efforts to end the program.

"We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil (sic) the Supreme Court's ruling & request of yesterday," Trump tweeted.

President Barack Obama established DACA in 2012 through executive action after lawmakers stalled on efforts to reform the immigration system. The program allows young people who were brought to the United States as children the chance to continue living and working in the U.S. under certain circumstances.

In 2017, Trump announced he was ending the program with a 6-month delay. Lawsuits and court decisions immediately halted Trump's attempts to end the program.

