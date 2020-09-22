Trump says he will announce his Supreme Court nominee on Saturday at the White House

President Donald Trump says he will unveil his nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday.

Trump tweeted Monday that he will announce his nominee at a White House press conference Saturday at a time to be determined.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Monday morning, Trump hinted that his nominee could be coming "Friday or Saturday." At the time, Trump said he wanted to pay respect to Ginsburg.

Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court building on Wednesday and Thursday and will lie in state at the Capitol Building on Friday. She will be buried early next week in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, days after Trump announces her replacement.

Democrats say whoever wins the 2020 presidential election should chose Ginsburg's replacement. In 2016, Republicans blocked President Barack Obama's nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia for nine months, saying that Americans should decide who nominates his replacement.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Monday that Republicans have the votes to confirm Trump's nominee before the 2020 election.