Trump resigns from Screen Actors Guild following union's threat of expulsion

NEW YORK — Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild after the union threatened to expel him for his role in the Capitol riot in January.

In a letter dated Thursday and addressed to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, Trump said he was resigning from the union that he had been a member of since 1989.

Trump wrote he did not want to be associated with the union any longer, adding his contention that it had “done nothing” for him.

The guild responded with a short statement: “Thank you.”

Last month, the SAG-AFTRA board voted that there was probable cause that Trump violated its guidelines for membership by his role in the January Capitol siege.

Prior to running for president in 2016, Trump starred in the television show "The Apprentice." He hosted the reality show for 14 seasons between 2004 and 2015.