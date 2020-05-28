Trump plans to sign order aimed at social media companies in wake of Twitter fact-check, reports say

President Donald Trump will reportedly sign an executive order against social media companies on Thursday, two days after Twitter added a fact-check link to two of his tweets about mail-in voting.

According to CNN, CNBC and several other media outlets, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced an order was forthcoming as Trump flew from Florida to Washington on Wednesday evening.

Trump himself appeared to allude to a forthcoming order on Wednesday, tweeting that a "big action" was coming against Twitter.

It's unclear what sort of constraints Trump would be able to apply to social media companies without the action of Congress. Still, an executive order would escalate his war with social media sites, which he claims have an anti-conservative bias.

On Tuesday, for the first time, Twitter added a disclaimer to one of Trump's misleading tweets about mail-in voting. Trump has been set against states adopting the practice during the coronavirus pandemic, citing voter fraud — even though studies have suggested that there is little evidence that mail-in voting leads to an increase in fraud.

Twitter's fact-check linked users to a "Moments" page, which included tweets from reporters and experts debunking Trump's claim. Trump has since accused the social media site of "interfering" with the 2020 election.

