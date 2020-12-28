Trump plans rally ahead of GA senate run-off election

President Donald Trump is already alluding to a busy start to January, tweeting about a rally on January 4 in Georgia and that he will be in DC on the 6th, “don’t miss it.”

“On behalf of two GREAT Senators, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler , I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th., to have a big and wonderful RALLY. So important for our Country that they win!” the president tweeted Sunday evening.

On behalf of two GREAT Senators, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th., to have a big and wonderful RALLY. So important for our Country that they win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

Senators Perdue and Loeffler are both facing Democratic challengers in a run-off election being held on January 5. None of the candidates in Georgia’s senate races secured more than 50% of the vote in the general election, so there is now a run-off for both senate seats.

The run-off election has gained national attention because the results could determine which political party controls the Senate next year. Republicans currently have a two-seat majority.

The Republican National Committee said the rally will be in Dalton, Georgia, a city in the far northern part of the state near Tennessee. Attendees will have their temperatures checked, and be provided access to hand sanitizer and face masks, “which they are instructed to wear,” according to a statement to TheHill.com .

This will be the second time the president will head to Georgia for a rally in support of the candidates. His first was a post-election rally on December 5 in southern Georgia. Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s daughter and special advisor to the president, Ivanka Trump, and others have stumped in Georgia for Perdue and Loeffler.

Immediately following his tweet about the Georgia rally, Trump tweeted that he will be back in Washington, D.C. on January 6, and urged followers “don’t miss it. Information to follow!”

See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don’t miss it. Information to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

In a tweet earlier this month, the president said, “Big protest in D.C. on january 6. Be there, will be wild!”

A few organizations have filed permits with the U.S. Park Service to gather on January 6 in Freedom Plaza.

January 6 is the day a joint session of Congress will accept the votes from the Electoral College, which happened in every state earlier this month. The process will officially declare President-elect Joe Biden as the presidential election winner.

There have been rumors that representatives and senators are planning on delaying the formal process. Rep. Mo Brooks has publicly said he is considering making an objection to accepting the Electoral College votes.

Lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and others challenging the results of the 2020 election have been largely unsuccessful and none have found any evidence of voter fraud nor changed any results.