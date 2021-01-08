Trump campaign Pennsylvania attorney quits; says Trump used his services 'to perpetrate a crime'

The attorney representing the Trump campaign in their ongoing Pennslyvania post-election lawsuit has asked the federal court to let him withdraw from the case.

In his letter to the court, Jerome Marcus said “the client (Trump) has used the lawyer’s (Marcus) services to perpetrate a crime” in promoting the protests and resulting violence on Wednesday, according to FOX News .

The filing comes after pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, which led to the death of five people; a woman was shot, a Capitol police officer was killed, and three others had medical emergencies that resulted in their deaths. In addition, dozens of people and law enforcement were injured.

Marcus said Trump “insists on taking action that the lawyer considers repugnant and with which the lawyer has a fundamental disagreement.”

Marcus represented the Trump campaign during hearings on the case with the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in November. The case alleged Philadelphia’s board of elections was blocking Republican election observers from observing the vote count.

The case was shut down and has not had any activity since Nov. 18, according to Forbes. Still, Marcus is asking to withdraw.