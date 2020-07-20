Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is going to keep people in suspense about how he'll respond to the election.

The Republican president is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results in November. Trump made a similar threat weeks before the 2016 vote.

Trump told Chris Wallace on Fox News Channel this weekend it's too early to make such an ironclad guarantee and scoffed at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden.

The Biden campaign says the American people will decide the election and the government “is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

Trump also is hammering the Pentagon brass for favoring renaming bases that honor Confederate military leaders.

During the interview with Wallace, the president also reiterated there will not be a nationwide mask mandate. He said he is "a believer in masks," but the decision to require face coverings is up to the states to decide.