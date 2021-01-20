Trump left letter for Biden in Oval Office before leaving, as previous presidents have

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump broke with tradition and left the White House and the D.C. area before the inauguration ceremony for his successor, Joe Biden. He did, however, keep up a White House tradition - a parting letter.

It has been a recent tradition for outgoing presidents to leave a note to their successor, usually in the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. Then-President Trump made a point of sharing the letter that Former President Barack Obama had left for him, despite the differences of opinion the two shared publicly.

The letters usually include a personal note of congratulations and support to the incoming president, as well as a shared kinship of the hardships and loneliness that can come with the highest job in the land.

As for details of Trump’s letter, the White House would only say “it’s a letter between 45 and 46.” Biden is the 46th President of the United States.

Ronald Reagan started the tradition in 1989, leaving a note for George H.W. Bush, who happened to be his vice president. Four years later, outgoing President Bush decided to do the same, leaving a note for President Bill Clinton.

Also, there are reports that Former Vice President Mike Pence left a handwritten note for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Outgoing Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, tweeted Wednesday morning an image of letters she left for the incoming Biden communications team.

“Wish all the best to President @JoeBiden’s incoming press & communications team,” she tweeted.