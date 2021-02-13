Trump impeachment trial to resume at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, vote could come later in day

The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will resume at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. According to CNN, the Senate will vote on the impeachment Saturday evening.

The Senate is expected to consider motions on witnesses and documents on Saturday. The Senate will then hear closing arguments from the two respective legal teams before taking the vote.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump opened arguments up Friday.

Still, they were brief, using only about three of their 16 allotted hours, stating that he could not have incited the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 because he is entitled to protected political speech since he was an elected official.

Senators proceeded in the afternoon by questioning the prosecution and defense.

During the questioning, critical Republican senators who could vote to find Trump guilty focused on the former President's actions as the riots unfolded, that then-Vice President Mike Pence's life was endangered, a topic that Trump's lawyers did little to address during their argument.

Trump attorney Michael van der Veen caused somewhat of an uproar with his opening statements by accusing the Democrats of advancing a “preposterous and monstrous lie” and stated that the trial was “completely divorced from the facts, the evidence and the interests of American people.”

In a presentation, Trump's lawyers channeled the former president’s combative style and embrace of falsehoods by claiming in video clips that Democrats urged their supporters to “fight.”