Trump calls SCOTUS rulings 'shotgun blasts into the face' of conservatives

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the PREVENTS "President's Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide," task force, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jun 18, 2020
President Donald Trump decried the Supreme Court's decision to block his plan to end DACA on Thursday, calling the ruling "horrible & politically charged."

Trump added that recent decisions by the Supreme Court are "shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives."

Conservatives currently hold a 5-4 majority on the Supreme Court.

"Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?" Trump tweeted minutes later.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled against Trump's plan to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA. President Barack Obama established the program in 2012 when lawmakers could not reach a compromise on immigration reform.

The program allows more than 500,000 undocumented immigrants to continue working in the United States while they apply for legal citizenship.

In September 2017, Trump announced he planned to end the program after a six-month delay. Several lawsuits were filed against the action, keeping the program running.

The decision came days after the Court ruled that employees could not be fired or disciplined for their sexual orientation under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

