Trump calls Kemp a clown, tells followers to demand Georgia call special session

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a late-night tweet, President Donald Trump again attacked Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and called on his followers to demand action.

Calling Kemp both a "fool" and a "clown," Trump wrote that his supporters should demand the governor “call a Special Session and open up signature verification, NOW.”

Without proof, Trump claims that if the state legislator doesn’t call a special session in an attempt to appoint new Electoral College voters in his favor, it could negatively affect the GOP’s chances of holding on to their two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia’s runoff elections.

“Otherwise, could be a bad day for two GREAT Senators on January 5th,” wrote Trump.

Georgia’s two Senate seats will determine which party controls the chamber come next year. Democrats would need to win both seat to take control back.

Trump’s tweet is only the latest in the ongoing feud between him and the governor. The Washington Post detailed the feud in an article Monday that says Trump is “furious with Kemp for not heeding his calls to question the integrity of the state’s election results." Since the election, The Post reports Trump has berated Kemp on phone calls and said the governor was losing all his popularity for not fully supporting him.

Last week, Georgia recertified President-elect Joe Biden won the state after multiple recounts showed the Democrat defeated Trump by more than 11,000 votes. Even if Trump was able to somehow overturn the Georgia election in his favor, he would still be far behind Biden in electoral votes.

On Monday, the Electoral College will convene and formally confirm Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. Biden should receive 306 votes to Trump’s 232, if there are no surprises.

The next big date will be Jan. 6, when the House and Senate will hold a joint session to count the electoral votes. Biden will then be sworn in on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.

