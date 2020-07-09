Supreme Court allows NY prosecutors to see Trump financial records, but not Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Manhattan district attorney's office can see President Donald Trump’s tax returns and other financial records, but Congress cannot, at least for now.

The two separate decisions were announced Thursday on the court’s final opinion day of its 2019-2020 term, which lasted more than a week longer than it historically does, likely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the New York case, district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued subpoenas for eight years’ worth of Trump’s business and personal tax records. Vance’s office says the records are needed for an investigation into hush-money payments made to two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump.

In that case, justices rejected arguments by Trump’s lawyers that the president is immune from investigation while he holds office or that a prosecutor must show a greater need than normal to obtain the records.

It’s not yet clear how much of the financial material will become public. The records turned over in the Manhattan investigation are required to be kept secret at least until charges are filed.

As for the congressional case, the justices ruled 7-2 to return the case to the lower courts, with no clear prospect for when the it might be resolved.

House committees issued subpoenas to Trump’s accounting firm and his major lenders last year in an effort to access several years of financial records. Lawmakers argued they needed the records to check the president’s financial disclosures and inform whether conflict-of-interest laws are tough enough, The Washington Post reports.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

