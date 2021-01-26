Senators to be sworn in Tuesday ahead of upcoming impeachment trial

Senators on Tuesday will be sworn as jurors in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

The swearing-in, scheduled to take place at 2:15 p.m. ET, comes just hours after a Monday evening ceremony where House Democrats walked an article of impeachment through the U.S. Capitol to the Senate chamber to present them formally to Senate leadership.

While Senators will be sworn in on Tuesday, the impeachment trial won't get underway until the week of Feb. 8. Instead, Senators will first consider confirming President Joe Biden's cabinet appointments and negotiate a COVID-19 stimulus package.

The House impeached Trump for a second time on Jan. 13, a week after his supporters stormed the Capitol in riots that left five people dead. The House formally accused Trump of inciting an insurrection.

Unlike Trump's first impeachment trial in early 2020, Supreme Court Justice John Roberts is not expected to preside over the proceedings, according to CNN and USA Today. The Constitution requires that the chief justice presides over in an impeachment trial of a sitting president.

Because Trump has since left office, the longest-serving member of the majority party — in this case, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont — will preside.