Sen. Ron Johnson wants 700-page COVID-19 stimulus bill to be read aloud, potentially delaying vote

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., attends a Senate Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing on international mail and the opioid crisis, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. China said Thursday it is ready to work with the United States in fighting illicit opioid shipments after congressional investigators found that Chinese opioid manufacturers exploit weak screening in the U.S. Postal Service to ship large quantities of illegal drugs to American dealers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Ron Johnson
Posted at 9:14 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 11:14:56-05

A Democrat-backed $1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief bill could be voted on by the Senate as early as Thursday. But the debate could be delayed if one Republican senator gets his way.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., wants the 700-page bill to be read aloud on the Senate floor, potentially delaying the vote by about 10 hours.

In a tweet Wednesday night, Johnson argued that the bill should be read aloud because he claimed too much of the funding included in the bill isn't related directly to COVID-19.

After the bill is read, the debate will last 20 hours which could push the vote into this weekend.

The "American Rescue Plan" would include $1,400 checks for individuals who earn less than $75,000 a year or couples who earn less than $150,000 a year.

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats agreed to halt the payments completely for individuals making $80,000 and couples earning $160,000. Previously, Democrats hoped to phase direct payments down to individuals earning $100,000 and couples earning $200,000.

The bill would also extend $400 weekly emergency unemployment benefits.

This story was originally published by Abigail Hantke on WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

