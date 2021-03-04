Sen. Ron Johnson wants 700-page COVID-19 stimulus bill to be read aloud, potentially delaying vote

A Democrat-backed $1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief bill could be voted on by the Senate as early as Thursday. But the debate could be delayed if one Republican senator gets his way.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., wants the 700-page bill to be read aloud on the Senate floor, potentially delaying the vote by about 10 hours.

In a tweet Wednesday night, Johnson argued that the bill should be read aloud because he claimed too much of the funding included in the bill isn't related directly to COVID-19.

After the bill is read, the debate will last 20 hours which could push the vote into this weekend.

Since more than 90% of this "COVID relief" bill is not even related to COVID, I think we need a full reading of the bill.



Yes, it could take 10 hours but the American people deserve to know what's in it. https://t.co/QQDoCfkrHZ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 4, 2021

The "American Rescue Plan" would include $1,400 checks for individuals who earn less than $75,000 a year or couples who earn less than $150,000 a year.

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats agreed to halt the payments completely for individuals making $80,000 and couples earning $160,000. Previously, Democrats hoped to phase direct payments down to individuals earning $100,000 and couples earning $200,000.

The bill would also extend $400 weekly emergency unemployment benefits.

