Sen. Lindsey Graham praises Barrett as 'unashamedly pro-life' during questioning

During his questioning of Judge Amy Coney Barrett during Supreme Court nomination hearings on Tuesday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham championed Barrett's nomination as a win for conservative, pro-life women.

"This hearing to me is an opportunity to not punch through a glass ceiling, but a reinforced concrete barrier around conservative women. You're going to shatter that barrier," Graham said.

"This is history being made, folks. This is the first time in American history that we've nominated a woman who's unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology."

Barrett has mostly avoided sharing her personal political views and her views on hot-button court topics. However, Barrett did say Monday that she did not believe that the statute set in Roe v. Wade — the case that gave women the right to seek an abortion — was not a "superprecedent" that was beyond consideration of being changed.

Barrett has issued legal opinions in the past in favor of limiting abortion. She's also a practicing Catholic — a church that is ardently against abortion — and The New York Times reports that she signed an anti-abortion ad in 2006.

President Donald Trump has said in the past that he would only nominate judges that he believed would be committed to overturning Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act.