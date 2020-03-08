Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president

Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden for president, pledging to “do everything in my power” to help elect him. She is the latest dropout from the Democratic presidential race to line up behind the former vice president in his battle with Bernie Sanders for the nomination.

The decision by the California senator who was one of three black candidates seeking to challenge President Donald Trump further solidifies the Democratic establishment's move to close circles around Biden after his Super Tuesday success.

In a statement, Harris says Biden would be able to “steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office."

Although Harris is now rallying around the former vice president, she challenged Biden early in the campaign. During the first Democratic Party presidential debate in June, Harris slammed Biden for his role in decreasing school busing during the 70s.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day, and that little girl was me,” Harris said. “I will tell you that on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats. We have to take it seriously. We have to act swiftly.”