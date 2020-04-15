Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) has formally endorsed the Democratic party's presumptive nominee, Joe Biden.

Warren made the announcement Wednesday morning in a video shared on social media.

In her endorsement video, Warren called Biden a "selfless public servant." She also touted Biden's compassion and empathy

"He will always tell you where he stands," Warrens aid. She added that BIden has an ability to listen to those he disagrees with and will work with others with whom he disagrees.

Biden and Warren often sparred during presidential debates during the 2020 election cycle, notably during an October debate in which Biden took credit for establishing the Consumber Financial Protection Bureau, an agency proposed by Warren when she was a professor at Harvard.

Warren also sought the Democratic nomination but dropped out after a disappointing performance on Super Tuesday. Her endorsement comes two days after fellow candidate Bernie Sanders endorsed Biden, and one day after former President Barack Obama endorsed him.