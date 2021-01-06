Menu

Omar drawing up impeachment articles against Trump after supporters storm Capitol

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., participates in a panel during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders in Clive, Iowa. Omar on Monday, June 15, announced the death of her father due to complications from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Ilhan Omar
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jan 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-06 17:24:48-05

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar said Wednesday that she’s drawing up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump during his last days in office.

In a tweet, the progressive lawmaker from Minnesota wrote that she believes Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives and removed from office by the Senate.

“We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath,” wrote Omar.

Omar didn’t mention what charge(s) would be included in the impeachment articles, but her tweet came amid chaos in Washington, where Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.

The storming of the Capitol was part of a mass protest or riot, with demonstrators calling for the results of the presidential election to be overturned in Trump’s favor. The president himself publicized and encouraged the protests, which led to at least one person being shot Wednesday.

In a follow-up tweet, Omar said Congress would still be confirming Biden’s win on Wednesday, despite the chaos.

“Rest assured, this day will not end without us finishing the work Congress is supposed to carry out,” wrote Omar. “We will not let our Constitution be trampled on by a mob and threaten by a tyrant. Democracy will prevail.”

If impeachment articles are drawn up, there wouldn’t be much time for the process to play out. Trump is set to leave office on Jan. 20, when Biden in inaugurated.

Trump has also already been impeached by the House. The Democrat-controlled chamber voted to impeach him in 2019 for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. However, the Senate acquitted him of those charges in early 2020.

