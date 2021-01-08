Rep. Cori Bush introduces measure to sanction, remove lawmakers who supported election challenges

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Cori Bush is introducing legislation that seeks to sanction or even remove her fellow House members who voted to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

Bush, who assumed office on Sunday, tweeted out a draft of her resolution Wednesday after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, seeking to disrupt the joint session of Congress and its count of the Electoral College votes.

The measure would prompt an ethics investigation into whether the lawmakers who objected to electoral votes from swing states violated their oath of office to uphold the Constitution or the rules of the House. If so, the resolution says those congress members should face sanction, including removal from the House.

I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021

In total, eight Republican senators and 139 of the party’s representatives voted to sustain one or two objections that were brought to a vote during the process to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. They claim voter fraud affected the results of the election, despite a lack of evidence. In the end, the objections failed and Biden’s win was certified by Congress.

“I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office,” said Bush in a tweet. “I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion.”

Additionally, Bush is among a growing number of lawmakers who are calling for President Donald Trump to be immediately removed from office for his role in Wednesday’s riots. They’re hoping Vice President Mike Pence will invoke the 25th Amendment. If not, they may turn to impeachment.

“Every day the President remains in office is a grave threat to the viability of our very democracy. He must be removed from office immediately—either through the 25th Amendment or impeachment,” tweeted Bush. “The GOP members who incited the attempted white supremacist coup must be removed too.”

The riots at the Capitol have led to five deaths so far. A police officer died from injuries sustained by the mob on Thursday, a woman was fatally shot by an officer inside the Capitol, and three others died from medical emergencies, according to officials.

