Remains found in Florida 'tentatively identified' as Gannon Stauch, sheriff's office says

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains found in Florida have been "tentatively identified" as 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who went missing from the Colorado Springs area on Jan. 27, according to the El Paso Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they were contacted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida on Wednesday about a deceased juvenile male found in Pace, north of Pensacola. The District One Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and tentatively identified the juvenile as Gannon, authorities say.

Gannon's stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and is accused of murdering the boy.

She is facing the following charges:

First-degree murder of a child under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust

Second-degree child abuse resulting in death

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

The El Paso Sheriff's Office is now asking anybody who was in the Pace or Pensacola areas between Feb. 3 and 5 to call them at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.

Gannon Stauch went missing in late January

Letecia reported her stepson missing from their Colorado Springs home on Jan. 27. She told police that Gannon left on foot to play at a friend's house and never returned.

According to the El Paso Sheriff's Office, she made the report around 7 p.m. that day.

During the investigation, a neighbor shared a home surveillance video that he said showed the boy and his stepmother leaving their home around 10:13 a.m. on Jan 27. At 2:19 p.m. that same day, the stepmother returned home, seemingly alone.

Thirty-five days after he was reported missing, Letecia was arrested in South Carolina.

At a press conference following her arrest, El Paso Sheriff's Lt. Mitch Mahalko said authorities no longer believed Gannon was alive. Mahalko said they are not releasing information as to why they believe that, or why they have accused Letecia of first-degree murder. According to KOAA, the arrest warrant for Letecia was first sought by El Paso County authorities on Friday, Feb. 28.

Neighbors and friends created a memorial in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood where Gannon lived.

