Prosecutor in Roger Stone case set to testify that case was influenced by DOJ

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Stone was back in court in the special counsel's Russia investigation as prosecutors say they have recovered "voluminous and complex" potential evidence in the case, including financial records, emails and computer hard drives. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Posted at 5:08 AM, Jun 24, 2020
A former prosecutor in the case against Roger Stone, a former advisor and longtime ally to President Donald Trump, will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that Stone was treated differently because of his relationship to the president.

Aaron Zelinsky, who prosecuted Stone's case as a part of special counsel Robert Mueller's team, will appear before the Judiciary Committee Wednesday. Zelinsky plans to tell the committee that the "highest levels" of the Justice Department politicized Stone's sentencing by pressuring the acting U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C. to water down Stone's sentence.

Lawmakers on the committee are investigating the politicization of the Department of Justice under Attorney General William Barr. Reports indicate that the Judiciary Committee plans to subpoena Barr later this year to force him to testify in connection with the investigation.

A DOJ spokeswoman says that Barr decided the sentence proposed was "excessive," and denied that Barr spoke with Trump about the decision.

Stone was convicted on charges of lying to Congress, which obstructed the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. Federal prosecutors originally proposed a sentence of between seven and nine years, but Stone instead received a sentence of 40 months in prison.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
