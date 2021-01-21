President Joe Biden participates in virtual Inaugural Prayer Service

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris began their first full day in office on Thursday with a virtual prayer event

The event, which took place virtually, featured "prayers, readings, blessings, and hymns from interfaith leaders, celebrated artists, and other inspiring voices."

Bishop William J. Barber II, an activist and Protestant minister, delivered the sermon at Thursday's event. The event also featured musical performances from Josh Groban, Patti LaBelle and The Clark Sisters.

"The diverse program will include prayers, readings, blessings, and hymns from interfaith leaders, celebrated artists, and other inspiring voices who will come together to mark the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future," the PIC said in a press release.

The Inaugural Prayer Event is a tradition that stretches all the way back to the first president, George Washington.

The following people participated in Thursday's program.

The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate, The Episcopal Church