President Joe Biden participates in virtual Inaugural Prayer Service

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris began their first full day in office on Thursday with a virtual prayer event
The event, which took place virtually, featured "prayers, readings, blessings, and hymns from interfaith leaders, celebrated artists, and other inspiring voices."
Bishop William J. Barber II, an activist and Protestant minister, delivered the sermon at Thursday's event. The event also featured musical performances from Josh Groban, Patti LaBelle and The Clark Sisters.
"The diverse program will include prayers, readings, blessings, and hymns from interfaith leaders, celebrated artists, and other inspiring voices who will come together to mark the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future," the PIC said in a press release.
The Inaugural Prayer Event is a tradition that stretches all the way back to the first president, George Washington.
The following people participated in Thursday's program.
- The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate, The Episcopal Church
- The Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, Diocesan Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Washington
- The Very Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Dean, Washington National Cathedral
- His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, Primate of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America
- Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, Senior Rabbi, Congregation Beit Simchat Torah
- Rabbi Sharon Brous, Senior Rabbi, IKAR
- Jonathan Nez, President, Navajo Nation
- Phefelia Nez, First Lady, Navajo Nation
- The Rev. Jim Wallis, Founder and Ambassador of Sojourners
- Sr. Carol Keehan, Former President and CEO, Catholic Health Association
- The Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III, Senior Pastor, Trinity United Church of Christ
- Dr. Debbie Almontaser, Senior Advisor, Emgage NY and President, Muslim Community Network
- Imam Azhar Subedar, Imam, IACC
- The Rev. Dr. Alexia Salvatierra, Assistant Professor of Mission and Global Transformation, Fuller Theological Seminary
- Barbara Satin, Faith Work Director, The National LGBTQ Task Force
- Anuttama Dasa, Global Minister of Communications, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON)
- Valarie Kaur, Sikh American Activist, Author of “See No Stranger”
- The Rev. Dr. Gregory Knox Jones, Senior Pastor, Westminster Presbyterian Church
- Bishop Vashti McKenzie, African Methodist Episcopal Church
- The Rev. Dr. Paula Stone Williams, Author and Pastor, Left Hand Church
- The Rev. Fred Davie, Executive Vice President, Union Theological Seminary
- The Rev. Robert W. Fisher, Rector, St. John’s, Lafayette Square
- The Rev. Dr. Yvette Flunder, Presiding Bishop, The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries
- Emma Petty Addams, Executive Director, Mormon Women for Ethical Government
- The Rev. Dr. Cynthia L. Hale, Senior Pastor, Ray of Hope Christian Church
- The Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Kuan, President, Claremont School of Theology
- Bishop Leah Daughtry, Presiding Prelate, The House of the Lord Churches and Principal, On These Things, LLC
- First Lady Robin Jackson, Brookland Baptist Church
- The Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis, Senior Minister, Middle Collegiate Church
- The Revd. Canon Rosemarie Logan Duncan, Canon for Worship, Washington National Cathedral
- The Rev. Robert W. Lee, Pastor, Unifour Church
- Sr. Norma Pimentel, Executive Director, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley
- Jen Hatmaker, NYT Bestselling Author, Podcast Host, and Speaker