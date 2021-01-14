President-elect Biden no longer taking Amtrak to inauguration amid security concerns

President-elect Joe Biden is no longer arriving on an Amtrak train to next week's inaugural ceremony.

According to a CNN report, several officials said the 90-minute train ride from Wilmington, Delaware, to Washington D.C. isn't happening because of security concerns on Biden's arrival at Union Station.

The news comes in the wake of the deadly Capitol riots that occurred last week, where five people died, and more than 100 people have been arrested in connection to the riots.

In a statement from the President-elect's transition team, Biden received a briefing from senior officials at the FBI, the Secret Service, and key members of his national security team on Wednesday about the possible threat of additional "violent disruptions or attacks" leading up to Jan. 20.

"In the week since the attack on Congress by a mob that included domestic terrorists and violent extremists, the nation has continued to learn more about the threat to our democracy and about the potential for additional violence in the coming days, both in the National Capital Region and in cities across the country," the transition team said in a statement. "This is a challenge that the President-elect and his team take incredibly seriously."

According to the statement, Biden's transition team says they are engaging with the Trump administration to "gain as much information as possible on the threat picture, and on the preparations being put in place to deter and defend against violent disruptions or attacks."

According to CNN, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to take their office oaths in front of the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier this week, Biden said he has been receiving security briefings ahead of the ceremony and that he is "not afraid of taking the oath outside," Politico reported.