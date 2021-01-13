Pres. Trump acknowledges reports of more demonstrations: 'There must be NO violence'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday calling for "no violence" at demonstrations planned for the week of Inauguration Day.

The FBI and other agencies have ramped up security efforts after learning of events planned in all 50 states and the District of Columbia in the next week.

In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank you. -President Donald Trump

Nearly 20,000 National Guards troops are currently along Pennsylvania Avenue following the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Five people died in the siege on the Capitol, including one Capitol Police officer, and dozens have been injured. Many have questioned the lack of security preparation ahead of the planned rally.

The president's statement, released through the White House, came out Wednesday afternoon before the House of Representatives votes on articles of impeachment. Trump faces impeachment over his comments and actions ahead of the January 6 riots, and is accused of inciting an insurrection.

