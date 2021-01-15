Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, will read at Biden inauguration

NEW YORK (AP) — The country's next inaugural poet is an old pro at ceremonial occasions, and she's only 22.

Amanda Gorman has written for everything from a July 4 celebration featuring the Boston Pops Orchestra to the inauguration at Harvard University for school president Larry Bacon.

Gorman will read next Wednesday at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

She will be continuing a tradition that has featured such celebrated poets as Robert Frost and Maya Angelou.

Gorman says she was not given specific instructions on what to write for the inauguration, but was encouraged to emphasize unity and hope.

