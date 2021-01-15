Menu

Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, will read at Biden inauguration

Kelia Anne/Sun Literary Arts via AP
In this image provided by Sun Literary Arts, Amanda Gorman, 22, is poses for a photo on Jan. 14, 2019.
Posted at 7:09 AM, Jan 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-15 09:09:34-05

NEW YORK (AP) — The country's next inaugural poet is an old pro at ceremonial occasions, and she's only 22.

Amanda Gorman has written for everything from a July 4 celebration featuring the Boston Pops Orchestra to the inauguration at Harvard University for school president Larry Bacon.

Gorman will read next Wednesday at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

She will be continuing a tradition that has featured such celebrated poets as Robert Frost and Maya Angelou.

Gorman says she was not given specific instructions on what to write for the inauguration, but was encouraged to emphasize unity and hope.

