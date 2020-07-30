Menu

Pence's motorcade involved in two accidents near Pittsburgh, Vice President uninjured

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Gerry Broome/AP
Vice President Mike Pence makes comments during a roundtable discussion at NC Biotechnology Center where Phase-III trials for a Coronavirus vaccine are underway in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Pence's motorcade involved in two accidents near Pittsburgh, Vice President uninjured
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jul 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-30 13:15:52-04

A motorcade escorting Vice President Mike Pence to a series events near Pittsburgh was involved in two accidents on Thursday, according to reporters in the press pool.

Reporters for NBC News and Newsmax say that after Pence arrived at a Western Pennsylvania airport, a Trump campaign bus was involved in a "minor accident" with a dump truck. Though the Vice President was aboard the bus at the time of the accident, he was unhurt. Pence immediately left the bus and moved to a limo.

Later, the outlets report that two motorcycles in the motorcade were involved in an accident. Neither driver was injured, and the motorcade was again on the move shortly after.

On Thursday, Pence tweeted his thanks to all law enforcement officers involved in his motorcade.

Pence is in Pittsburgh for a series of campaign events. He's first meeting with the Greenburg Police Department for a "Cops for Trump" event. He'll then head to the Guy Chemical Company in Somerset, Pennsylvania for a tour.

