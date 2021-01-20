Officer who led rioters away from Senate chambers on Jan. 6 escorts Harris to Inauguration platform

WASHINGTON — Two weeks ago, Officer Eugene Goodman with the Capitol Police stood between a mob of pro-Trump rioters who had stormed into the building and senators shelter-in-place during the siege. Wednesday, he escorted Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, with a new title of his own - honorary deputy House Sergeant-at-arms, according to multiple reports .

Goodman escorted Harris to the platform outside the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony, where she will become the first woman and person of color to be sworn in as Vice President.

And there is Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, escorting VP-elect @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/AHOf3bKCve — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 20, 2021

The officer has been hailed as a hero in the days since the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol Building. Goodman diverted a large crowd of rioters away from the Senate Chamber, and toward another hallway where more law enforcement was waiting.

A group of lawmakers have asked for Goodman to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal “for his bravery and quick thinking.”

