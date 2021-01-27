Melania Trump establishes post-White House office, says reports

Former First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly established her post-White House office in Palm Beach, Florida, just a few days after her husband, former President Donald Trump, established his “Office of the Former President.”

Melania Trump plans to maintain her “Be Best” campaign, a source told CNN.

“Be Best” was a broad initiative started by the former first lady that looked to help children. It included events to promote childhood health and well-being, online safety and prevention of social media bullying, in addition to raising awareness of the impact of the opioid crisis on children.

Trump’s new office will have at least three of her former White House staff, including her former director of operations and trip supervisor Hayley D’Antuono, according to CNN.

Former president Trump’s post-White House office was formally announced on Monday. According to the office, it will be headquartered near his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, and will be responsible for managing his correspondence, public statements, appearances and official activities.

At this time, the former first lady’s office is reportedly looking for office space.

The Trumps moved to their private club, Mar-a-Lago, when they left the White House.