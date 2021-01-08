Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational Politics

Actions

Man seen at Pelosi's desk during Capitol riot now under arrest, says reports

items.[0].image.alt
Julio Cortez/AP
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
APTOPIX Electoral College Protests
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jan 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-08 14:16:32-05

A man who was photographed sitting behind Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the siege on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday has been arrested, according to multiple reports.

The man, identified as Richard Barnett, was arrested in Arkansas, according to the Washington Post, NBC and CBS.

Barnett faces charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property.

After leaving the Capitol building, Barnett was photographed holding a piece of mail taken from inside Pelosi’s office.

Images of Barnett sitting behind Pelosi’s desk with his feet propped up was widely shared in the media following the violent breach of the Capitol.

Barnett told a local media in Arkansas Wednesday night he wrote Pelosi a note and left a quarter on Pelosi’s desk when he took the letter, “cause I’m not a thief.”

He told the tv station, 5News, he had been cut in the melee getting into the Capitol and had bled on the letter, and that’s why he took it.

He also said he was pushed inside the Capitol by the violent group of pro-Trump protesters, and found Pelosi’s office.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.