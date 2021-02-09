LIVE BLOG: Proceedings in Trump's second impeachment trial to begin on Tuesday

Proceedings for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will get underway at around 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday when House impeachment managers cross the U.S. Capitol to the Senate chamber.

It was riots in those very same halls of the Capitol on Jan. 6 that led Democrats for the first time in American history to impeach a sitting president for the second time.

On Jan. 13, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on charges that his words in the weeks leading up to the riots “incited an insurrection” in the Capitol that left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer.

The trial marks just the fourth presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history. Now that Trump has left office, it marks the first time that a former president has faced trial in the Senate.

There’s little doubt among lawmakers that Trump will be acquitted upon the conclusion of the trial.

More than a dozen Republicans would need to join with Democrats in voting to convict Trump. Upon their swearing-in earlier this month, 45 of 50 Republicans voted in favor of a motion that would have stopped the trial in its tracks — a vote that later failed.

The trial will get underway just hours after Senate Republicans and Democrats reached a compromise on the structure of the trial. Both sides agreed to a speedy trial that will likely see proceedings wrapped up in about a week’s time.

According to NPR, Tuesday’s proceedings will determine whether the Senate has the authority to try Trump on impeachment trials now that he’s out of office. The Republican and Democratic caucuses will each be given four hours to state their case before a vote is taken Tuesday night. The trial will proceed with a simple majority vote — which will more than likely happen, given Democrats control the chamber via a tiebreak from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Later in the week, impeachment managers and Trump’s legal team will each be given 16 hours to present its case, broken up over the span of two days. Then, by early next week, Senators will be given four hours total to present questions to both sides before taking the deciding vote.

The final vote on impeachment will likely take place early next week.