Lawmakers ask for investigation into identity of Capitol tour guests on January 5

WASHINGTON — More than two dozen representatives are formally requesting an investigation into “the suspicious behavior and access given to visitors to the Capitol Complex” the day before violent pro-Trump rioters stormed the building.

The action comes after Representative Mikie Sherrill said during a Facebook Live event she saw lawmakers giving tours on January 5.

Sherrill accused some Republican lawmakers of giving “reconnaissance” tours of the Capitol ahead of the siege on the building less than 24 hours later. Sherrill did not provide any names during her statements on social media.

In the letter sent Wednesday, the lawmakers say they “witnessed an extremely high number of outside groups in the complex on Tuesday, January 5. This is unusual for several reasons, including the fact that access to the Capitol Complex has been restricted since public tours ended in March of last year due to the pandemic.”

Lawmakers say the sight of the tours was “so concerning” that it was reported to the Sergeant-at-Arms that day.

Sherrill and the other representatives claim visitors to the Capitol on January 5 “appeared to be associated with the rally at the White House the following day.”

There have been reports that some of the attackers who sieged the Capitol “seemed to have an unusually detailed knowledge of the layout of the Capitol Complex,” the letter states.

They are asking for an investigation into the tours, as well as information about how guests are tracked and if there are any video logs of visitors from January 5.

The request, signed by 32 representatives, was sent to the acting Chief of U.S. Capitol Police, and the acting sergeants-at-arm for the Senate and House.