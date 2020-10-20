Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Kamala Harris holding virtual rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Gerry Broome/AP
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at Shaw University during a campaign visit in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Kamala Harris holding virtual rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday
Posted at 12:43 PM, Oct 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-20 15:59:24-04

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- With two weeks left until Election Day, Sen. Kamala Harris will be holding a virtual rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The "Get Out the Early Vote" rally will mark the first day of in-person voting in the swing state of Wisconsin, as well as Harris' birthday, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Gwen Moore, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and other Milwaukee leaders will be attending the virtual event.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET. Watch it below:

Click here to learn more about the event.

Ivanka Trump will also be visiting Milwaukee for an in-person campaign event on Tuesday.

This story was originally published by Jackson Danbeck at WTMJ.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.