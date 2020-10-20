Kamala Harris holding virtual rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- With two weeks left until Election Day, Sen. Kamala Harris will be holding a virtual rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The "Get Out the Early Vote" rally will mark the first day of in-person voting in the swing state of Wisconsin, as well as Harris' birthday, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Gwen Moore, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and other Milwaukee leaders will be attending the virtual event.

Ivanka Trump will also be visiting Milwaukee for an in-person campaign event on Tuesday.

