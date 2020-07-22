Joe Biden to participate in virtual roundtable with union

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will participate in a virtual roundtable with the Service Employees International Union, a day after he laid out the third tier of his “Build Back Better” economic policy plan.

Biden's roundtable is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, Biden spoke about his $775 billion plan to support working families, childcare and educators. He suggested rolling back tax breaks for real estate investors with incomes over $400,000 and taking steps to increase tax compliance for high-income earnings.

Recent polls show Biden extending his lead over President Donald Trump. A Fox News poll released on Sunday found Biden leading Trump by eight points, while and ABC/Washington Post poll found Biden leading Trump by 15 points.

