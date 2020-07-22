Menu

Joe Biden to participate in virtual roundtable with union

Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden addresses a crowd at a town hall event at Clinton College on August 29, 2019 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Biden has spent Wednesday and Thursday campaigning in the early primary state. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jul 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-22 13:00:00-04

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will participate in a virtual roundtable with the Service Employees International Union, a day after he laid out the third tier of his “Build Back Better” economic policy plan.

Biden's roundtable is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, Biden spoke about his $775 billion plan to support working families, childcare and educators. He suggested rolling back tax breaks for real estate investors with incomes over $400,000 and taking steps to increase tax compliance for high-income earnings.

Recent polls show Biden extending his lead over President Donald Trump. A Fox News poll released on Sunday found Biden leading Trump by eight points, while and ABC/Washington Post poll found Biden leading Trump by 15 points.

Watch Biden's event in the video below.

