Joe Biden to introduce DOJ nominees Thursday, including AG pick Merrick Garland

WILMINGTON, Del. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will hold a press conference Thursday to introduce their key nominees for the Department of Justice.

The Biden transition team confirmed that Judge Merrick Garland will be nominated for U.S. Attorney General.

Garland may be best known for being nominated by former President Barack Obama for a vacant Supreme Court seat in 2015. However, the GOP-controlled Senate refused to hold the hearings necessary for him to be confirmed.

Aside from being nominated by Obama, Garland has worked under Democratic and Republican administrations, leading investigations into high-profile cases, like the “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski. He also coordinated the government’s response to the Oklahoma City bombing.

Garland currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, where he was also Chief Judge for seven years. He also served as the Chair of the Executive Committee of the Judicial Conference of the U.S.

“Judge Garland’s nomination underscores the President-elect’s commitment to restore integrity and the rule of law, boost morale of the dedicated career professionals at DOJ, and build a more equitable justice system that serves all Americans,” said Biden’s team.

The other nominees include Lisa Monaco for Deputy Attorney General, Vanita Gupta for Associate Attorney General, and Kristen Clarke for Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division.

“These nominees reflect the president-elect’s deeply held commitment to reaffirming the Department of Justice as a pillar of independence and integrity, and ensuring that the Attorney General and his senior leadership team are the American people’s lawyers — not the president’s law firm,” said the transition team. “These leaders, all of whom are Justice Department veterans, will renew Americans’ faith in the rule of law and work tirelessly to build a more equitable justice system.”

Biden describes his nominees as being eminently qualified candidates who have devoted their careers to serving the American people with integrity.

“They will restore the independence of the Department so it serves the interests of the people not a presidency, rebuild public trust in the rule of law, and work tirelessly to ensure a more fair and equitable justice system,” said Biden in a statement. “They are among the most accomplished legal minds in our country who also reflect the best of America’s full range of talents and background. I am honored they accepted this call to serve at such a critical time in our nation’s history.”

It’s unclear at this time if Biden will take questions from the media during the event or deliver other remarks about his Electoral College win being confirmed by the Senate early Thursday morning. He could also discuss the chaos that ensued when Trump-supporting extremist stormed the U.S. Capitol during the counting process.

