Jill Biden's busy schedule indicates she'll take a more active role as first lady

WASHINGTON — Jill Biden is sending the message that she'll be a more active first lady than her predecessor.

On Monday, five days into her new role, Jill Biden made a trio of appearances before governors' spouses, Latinos and library officials.

That followed her visit Friday to a Washington health clinic and delivery of chocolate chip cookies to National Guard members who provided security for her husband's inauguration.

In addition to her numerous public appearances, Biden is using her platform to echo the calls of unity made by her husband, President Joe Biden. She's also been lobbying for the passage of a COVID-19 stimulus bill proposed by the Biden administration.

Jill Biden's early schedule indicates that she will take a more active role as first lady than her predecessor, Melania Trump. Mrs. Trump often allowed weeks to pass between her public appearances when she was the first lady.

The Associated Press notes that Melania Trump was largely absent from the White House in the first few months of the Trump administration, choosing instead to live in New York and allow her son, Barron, to finish up his school year.

