Ivanka Trump deposed in connection with AG lawsuit that alleges misuse of funds from inauguration

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump has been deposed by attorneys alleging that President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misused donor funds.

A new court filing, first reported by CNN Wednesday, notes that Ivanka Trump, the president’s oldest daughter and a senior White House adviser, was interviewed Tuesday by attorneys from the Washington, D.C., attorney general’s office.

The office has filed a lawsuit alleging waste of the nonprofit’s funds, accusing the committee of making more than $1 million in improper payments to the president’s Washington, D.C., hotel for event space during the week of the inauguration in 2017.

In a Thursday morning tweet, Trump confirmed that she had met with the D.C. attorney general in connection with the investigation. She said she shared an email with investigators in which she asked staff at the hotel to charge a "fair market rate" for hotel rooms.

"This 'inquiry' is another politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness & waste of taxpayer dollars," Trump said.

CNN reports that the attorney general has already deposed Tom Barrack, the chairman of the inaugural committee, and is seeking additional records from Barrack, Ivanka Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and inaugural committee deputy chairman Rick Gates

Reports emerged earlier this week that the president was considering issuing a "pre-emptive" pardon to his daughter, her husband and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, and his two oldest sons.