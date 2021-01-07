Menu

Impeachment resolution against President Trump released, signed by several lawmakers

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 3:11 PM, Jan 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-07 17:26:26-05

A resolution to impeach President Donald Trump has been written up, with more than a dozen representatives as co-leads on the measure. The move comes the day after violent pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, forcing lawmakers to shelter-in-place and law enforcement to use tear gas and other control measures inside the building.

Representative Ilhan Omar announced Wednesday night she was drawing up articles of impeachment. Thursday, she tweeted the resolution, “We need to move quickly to remove this President from office.”

In the resolution, lawmakers point to both Trump’s call with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 2 and his actions toward pro-Trump protesters on January 6 as being the basis for the articles of impeachment.

“Donald John Trump has abused the powers of the Presidency by attempting to unlawfully overturn the results of the November 2020 Presidential election in the State of Georgia,” the articles state about the January 2 call that was recorded and shared with the media.

“Donald John Trump has abused the powers of the Presidency to incite violence and orchestrate an attempted coup against our country,” the articles state about the president’s actions on January 6.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office by getting the majority of the cabinet to agree he should be removed.

“If the vice president and cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment,” Pelosi said at a Thursday press conference.

