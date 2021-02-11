Impeachment: Dems to wrap up arguments after building case on Trump's words, disturbing video

Democrats will finish up their arguments in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, a day after impeachment managers used Trump’s own words and disturbing, never-before-seen video to make the case that he incited the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Thursday will mark the second of two days of arguments for House impeachment managers, who will have eight hours to finish up their case. Trump’s legal defense team will begin two days of arguments starting Friday.

Arguments will resume in the trial at noon ET.

On Wednesday, the House impeachment managers walked Senators through Trump’s alleged incitement of the riots, beginning in the months leading up to the 2020 election. They pointed to tweets Trump posted in the summer of 2020 where he baselessly claimed the upcoming election would be rife with fraud and showed how he continued to make those claims after he lost the election.

Managers then showed that after Trump’s legal claims for recounts and challenges had been exhausted, he began pressuring election officials in swing states like Michigan and Georgia to personally intervene and overturn the results in their states. But when those efforts failed, managers claimed Trump kept eyed Jan. 6 as a final last-ditch effort to hold power.

“President Donald J. Trump ran out of non-violent options to remain in power,” impeachment manager Ted Lieu said.

The managers then focused their arguments on the events of Jan. 6, showing previously unseen security footage of the riots from the Capitol. The videos showed that in some cases, rioters were mere feet away from lawmakers as officers hustled them to secure areas.

The impeachment managers focused on the violent language used by the protesters, who sought to harm lawmakers and Trump administration officials who did not act outside of their Constitutional duties to keep Trump in power.

"We know from the rioters themselves, that if they had found Speaker Pelosi, they would have killed her," impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett said.

After impeachment managers wrap up their arguments on Thursday, Trump’s legal defense team will have 16 hours over two days to argue their defense. Senators will be given the opportunity to ask questions of both sides early next week, and the final vote on Trump’s fate will be taken soon after.

It’s extremely unlikely that Trump will be convicted. Two-thirds of Senators would need to vote for conviction to do so, and the Senate is currently split evenly between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans.

On Tuesday, just six Republicans sided with Democrats in a vote to determine whether the trial could move forward under the Constitution.

