Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational Politics

Actions

Houston scraps Texas GOP’s in-person convention due to coronavirus

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks in Houston. Houston officials have canceled the Texas GOP's in-person convention. They say the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to hold the event as scheduled. Mayor Turner said Wednesday, July 8, 2020, that the city's lawyers exercised provisions in the contract that the Texas Republican Party signed to rent the downtown convention center for a three-day event to have started July 16. Virus cases have surged in Texas, particularly in the state's largest cities. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip File)
Houston scraps Texas GOP’s in-person convention due to coronavirus
Posted at 5:21 AM, Jul 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-09 08:21:59-04

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials have canceled the Texas GOP’s in-person convention.

They say the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to hold the event as scheduled.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that the city’s lawyers exercised provisions in the contract that the Texas Republican Party signed to rent the downtown convention center for a three-day event to have started July 16.

Virus cases have surged in Texas, particularly in the state’s largest cities.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had publicly deferred to state party leaders who last week voted to go forward with an in-person event.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson